Jane Perry on playing Alyssa Ashcroft in Resident Evil Requiem: "I wanted to just honour her and her story the best I could"

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Acting in video games is an art form in its own right that not everyone appreciates or understands, not even within the acting profession itself. But when you find your way, when you manage to connect with the story and your character - even whilst alone in a room with no feedback whatsoever - the first take is the real one, and from that passion, unforgettable characters are born, such as Selune in Returnal, Lune in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 or Alyssa Ashcroft in Resident Evil Requiem.

It was precisely these women and their stories, and the professionals behind them, that we discussed with actress Kirsty Rider and Jane Perry during our coverage of Comicon Napoli 26. You can watch the interview with subtitles below.

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As well as discussing bringing Lune and Selene to life in Expedition 33 and Returnal - original roles that both actresses made their own - we asked Perry about her role as the new voice of Alyssa Ashcroft in Resident Evil Requiem and how she approached taking on the part, given the franchise's legacy.

"Before playing Alyssa Ashcroft, and even Diana Burnwood, because there were two actresses who played Diana Burnwood before I came along, if I sit and think about that too much, I probably get really freaked out."

Diana Burnwood is another standout role in Jane Perry's video game career, as one of the most important characters in the Hitman games.

"But actually with Resident Evil in particular, I was aware that game is a phenomenon, and the fans of that game are just extraordinary. So I was peripherally aware of the fact that Alyssa already has a huge following, and I guess I wanted to just honour her and her story the best I could, and that was my biggest intention, was just to do a good job."

Don't miss the rest of the interview, which you can find above, where Jane Perry also reveals how she developed her work on Selene in Returnal, which led to her winning a BAFTA.