Jame has been benched from Virtus.pro after a lacklustre Shanghai Major performance

HQ

Dzhami "Jame" Ali has been benched, nearly five years to the day from his start at Virtus.pro. The 26-year-old AWPer and captain of the team has had a fairly bumpy 2024, and while he's still considered a legend of CS, his team has decided it was time for a change in the ranks.

"I want to express my deepest gratitude to Virtus.рro, where I spent so many unforgettable years," Jame said in an announcement from Virtus. "This was the most successful period of my career, during which I learned a lot, met amazing people, and won significant trophies."

Jame's departure comes after a disappointing performance for his team during the Shanghai Major. As the final blow in Jame's 2024, the exit caused by dark horse Wildcard proved to be too much, and now it seems Jame Time has come to an end.