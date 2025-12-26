Jake Paul reveals what he'll do during recovery from broken jaw and explains controversial "tongue" moment

HQ

Nearly one week after his defeat in the ring against Anthony Joshua, the YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul explains how he is recovering from the fight, that left him with a broken jaw following a devastating punch from the heavyweight, that caused him his first KO defeat in his still short boxing career.

"I'm gonna take some time off to go support Jutta at the Olympics", revealed Jake to his brother Logan Paul in his podcast 'Impaulsive'. Jake Paul is engaged with to Dutch speed skater Jutta Leerdam, who will soon travel to Italy for the Winter Olympic Games, between between February 6-22.

The podcast episode was released on Tuesday, but was actually recorded only one day after the match, and that's why Paul still has trouble speaking and at one point he needs to stop due to pain. Paul had to undergo surgery, having two titanium plates installed with screws on his jaw and some teeth removed.

However, he said he still enjoyed the fight, and that "it doesn't even feel like a job", and explained a controversial moment where he stuck his tongue to Joshua in the middle of the fight, something some fans believe to be a signal for his rival, amid rumours of a staged fight, but he claims it was only "for fun". "Win, lose of draw this sport has done so much for me."