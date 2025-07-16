It's a Nosferatu reunion in Robert Eggers' next film Werwulf

Now that he's covered vampires in his 2024 hit Nosferatu, Robert Eggers is set to make a movie about vampires' sworn enemies in Werwulf, set to hit theatres on Christmas Day 2026. While the film will depart in some ways from Nosferatu, it appears it could have some similar stars.

As reported by Variety, Eggers' next film could see him team up with Nosferatu cast members Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp once more. Taylor-Johnson is currently set to star in the film, with Depp in talks to return.

Werwulf is allegedly Robert Eggers' darkest film yet, and will seek to make werewolves scary again by the looks of things. Plot details largely remain under wraps, and we'll have to wait until that 2026 release is a bit closer before we hear more.