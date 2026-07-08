Italian village fine shirtless tourists up to €200

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A small village in Italy has grown tired of scantily clad tourists wandering around and is now introducing new rules to curb the problem. This means that people walking around bare-chested risk being fined as much as 200 euros.

The new rules are part of a series of sweeping measures being implemented in an effort not only to reduce overcrowding but also to improve residents' quality of life. According to Mayor Mauro Manzoni, the town will also limit the size of guided tour groups visiting the area.

The village is far from alone in introducing these types of restrictions. Several smaller towns in Italy, such as Sorrento and Portofino, have also taken similar steps to try to curb or manage the increase in tourism.