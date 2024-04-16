Hazelight implies they will show their next title later this year

HQ

In 2021, Swedish studio Hazelight's romcom-inspired mini-game odyssey It Takes Two was released and became a huge success, winning Game of the Year awards in several places and selling over 16 million copies. Since then, there's been talk of a sequel to the game, which is a concept that studio founder and game director Josef Fares hasn't worked with before.

Instead, he has developed Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons (at Starbreeze Studios), A Way Out and It Takes Two. But whether it will be a sequel to the latter or something completely new, it seems that we will get a definitive answer later this year. Via X, the studio writes:

"In November we're celebrating the 10th anniversary of Hazelight! Damn it's nostalgic looking back at Josef accepting a Bafta for Brothers - A Tale of Two Sons back in March 2014. The crazy success of that game is why he founded Hazelight soon after!"

They then continue with the good news:

"Sure, we got new (real good) stuff cooking that we'll talk more about later this year."

And with that said, we'll just have to wait and see what they've been cooking up. What are you most hoping for a sequel to It Takes Two or something completely new?