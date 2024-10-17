It Takes Two has sold over 20 million copies

HQ

The multi-award-winning adventure It Takes Two charmed the gaming world when it premiered just over three years ago, delivering co-op in a thoroughly innovative way. Here we had to help the married couple Cody and May, who had begun to drift apart, find their way back to love again, something their daughter really wished for.

The adventure has been insanely popular from the get-go, reaching milestone after milestone since its launch - despite the fact that it has no single player and thus requires someone to play with (generously, however, you can share your game with a friend online, which has no doubt contributed to its success). Now, however, it has achieved something that very few games can boast - it has passed 20 million copies sold, as the game's Swedish developer Hazelight announced on Instagram, where they also took the opportunity to thank all fans for the incredible support.

Later this year we will see what Hazelight will do next, but it is rumored to be a sequel to It Takes Two.