Is Moon Knight going to appear in Avengers: Doomsday?

HQ

Following appearing in the Marvel Studios television series Moon Knight, we haven't actually seen Oscar Isaac's titular split-personality superhero since. There's not going to be a second season of the show, and while we're told that the character will one day return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it's very, very unclear when that might actually be. Although, maybe that's about to change...

Isaac has had to cancel his appearance at the Star Wars Celebration in Japan this April, all because of last-minute changes to his production schedule. This has been affirmed by the show's X account where they name this as the reason, but do not explain any further.

This has led fans into a bit of a mania because they are starting to put two-and-two together. Avengers: Doomsday is beginning production in the UK this month, and now Isaac has a last-minute change to his production schedule...

What do you think? Does this mean that Moon Knight will be one of the heroes in the upcoming ensemble flick?