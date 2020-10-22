English
Follow us
news
Ghost of Tsushima

Is Ghost of Tsushima 2 already in development?

The studio is currently looking for a narrative writer for an unknown project.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Sucker Punch launched its beautiful samurai game Ghost of Tsushima in July 2020, and you can read our review about the game right here. Recently, the game got a free multiplayer update called Legends.

We know, that the game has been a success. Now it seems, that a sequel is already in development. Or at least some new story-driven content for the first game. According to Sucker Punch's homepage, they are looking for a narrative writer.

"Our ideal candidate will have previous success as a game writer, outstanding dialogue skills, and an excellent understanding of how to tell impactful, character-driven stories within a AAA open-world game."

It is also valued, that the applicant has "knowledge of feudal Japanese history."

It seems that the success of Ghost of Tsushima will keep Sucker Punch busy for years to come.

Ghost of Tsushima

Related texts

Ghost of TsushimaScore

Ghost of Tsushima
REVIEW. Written by Eirik Hyldbakk Furu

"It's jaw-droppingly beautiful and the same attention to detail shines through in the combat and its presentation."



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy