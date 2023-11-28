Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Iron Gate teases with some images from the Ashlands Valheim update

We're still waiting to hear about the exact release date for the expansion.

Valheim is growing rapidly and the upcoming Ashlands update, which picks up where Mistlands left off, is expected to be a really exciting experience - peppered with thrilling new challenges.

Exactly when we can expect to experience the new zone and its dangers is something Iron Gate hasn't hinted at, but in a new blog post, they have provided some fresh images that not only give us a first look at the new armour Embla, but also at the fortresses that are promised to play a big role in the update. Check out the images below.

Are you looking forward to Ashlands?

