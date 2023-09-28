Iron Gate shows off more content from the upcoming Valheim expansion Ashlands

HQ

Valheim continues to grow, albeit behind closed doors. The upcoming major expansion Ashlands is still a few months away, but with the summer behind us and the mini-update Hildir's Request fresh in our minds, Iron Gate now takes the opportunity to give us some more info about the new horrors that await us. Specifically, we're treated to images of two creatures we can expect to encounter in Ashlands, the Bonemaw Serpent and something they call the Charred - the new area's equivalent of the monstrous grey dwarves of the Black Forest.

Last time we focused a lot on the landscape and terrain - and we've shown off another landscape image on social media since then too - so this time we figured we'd take another look at the Ashlands' inhabitants instead. Like we have said many times already, game development is an iterative process and things often change over time. For example, we have ended up giving a new look to the Bonemaw Serpent, which lives in the seas surrounding the biome. Keep an eye out for those sharp spikes when you're sailing!

We also felt that there was a type of enemy lacking. Oftentimes when we need inspiration we look back at the Black Forest, and this time was no different. By borrowing some aspects from the greydwarfs we have added this subcategory of Charred, which currently make up for quite a large portion of the Ashlands population.

You can read the blog in full here.

