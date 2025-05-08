iRemiix departs Team Envy's Marvel Rivals squad

HQ

Team Envy's Marvel Rivals roster is going through more changes. Following seeing a slate of ex-Overwatch League professionals departing the organisation, now yet another individual who fits this bill is moving on too.

This time it's Luis "iRemiix" Figueroa, who joined Team Envy and reunited with his ex-Los Angeles Gladiators teammates in March, including Indy "SPACE" Halpern and Matteo "cal" Mazzucco. While the latter is still a part of Envy's Rivals team, the former left in April.

With iRemiix now also departing the team, the question is now who will be joining the squad to tackle Vanguard duties alongside Colin "Coluge" Arai. No doubt we'll hear more on this front in the immediate future as Envy looks to reload ahead of the next Rivals tournament.