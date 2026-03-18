IO Interactive and Build a Rocket Boy officially announce split, with MindsEye set to be self-published going forward

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We broke the news that IO Interactive and developer Build a Rocket Boy were seemingly set to split and head their separate ways earlier this year, but now, around six weeks later, this news has been officially confirmed.

In a press release, it has been confirmed that as of March 16, the publishing rights for MindsEye have been handed back to Build a Rocket Boy, meaning the game will now be self-published by the developer.

Likewise, the Hitman mission that was announced back in June 2025 will not be going ahead, as the crossover event has been cancelled too. The announcement does state that Build a Rocket Boy is exploring ways to work with other partners for the game in the future.

So long story short, after a very turbulent launch and many claims by the MindsEye developer's founder that it has been the subject of espionage and sabotage, the Danish IO Interactive will no longer have any involvement in the project going forward.