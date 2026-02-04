MindsEye x Hitman crossover won't be happening, as Build A Rocket Boy reportedly set to split from IOI

HQ

It appears a decision has been made for MindsEye developer Build A Rocket Boy to part ways with the publisher IO Interactive. An anonymous source confirmed as much to Gamereactor in a recent exchange, in which we were told that the team at Build A Rocket Boy will be taking the publishing in-house.

This decision is expected to be made public soon, with an amicable announcement from both companies. MindsEye's publishing going in-house allows for more "hands-on involvement, faster decision-making, simpler communication, and greater control over the player experience."

This means that the Hitman crossover mission announced last year will no longer be releasing. MindsEye still will be expanded, though, with more content through further updates. As mentioned, the source speaking to us claims a first-hand knowledge of the business, and the story has been corroborated by Insider Gaming.

Still, as always until we hear anything official, we'll keep our salt shakers close at hand. In any case, this news is likely to break soon if the reports are to be believed, and could see a shift in the development of MindsEye's future.