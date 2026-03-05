MindsEye's developer Build a Rocket Boy hit by more layoffs due to "organised espionage and corporate sabotage"

HQ

The saga of MindsEye developer Build a Rocket Boy continues. Following the very troubled launch of the title, the studio has been through all manner of restructuring and on this point, the very same situation is happening once again.

In a statement on LinkedIn, CEO Mark Gerhard explains that more layoffs are impacting the developer, with the exact number of individuals who are losing their jobs not directly referenced.

What has been credited as a reason for these layoffs, on top of the failure of the game, is incidents that are regarded as "beyond normal operational challenges and a competitive environment." For those wondering what this alludes to, Build a Rocket Boy has long been vocal about being the subject of "organised espionage and corporate sabotage," as it's described this time, a situation that the developer states it now has "overwhelming evidence" in its favour which it cannot share due to it "moving toward prosecution".

Speaking again about the layoffs, Gerhard adds that the "prolonged impact of the difficult launch" does also contribute to the cutback on staff and that this latest decision is a "brutal and heartbreaking step" that will "ensure the long-term future of the company and the projects we continue to build."