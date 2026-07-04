Invincible VS developers are "always down for a crossover"

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Invincible VS might just have characters from the comics and TV show right now, but that could change later down the line. Invincible as a franchise has crossed over with other big IPs in the past. We saw Mark team up with Peter Parker in the comics, and Omni-Man appeared as a guest character in Mortal Kombat.

The developers at Quarter Up would love for that to be reflected in their tag fighter, too. Speaking to MMORPG.com, game director Dave Hall and lead combat designer Bau Bautista confirmed that they'd be down for crossover characters to arrive in future DLC packs.

"We're always down for a crossover. I think it's really exciting to think about, and let's hope we can do some in the future, but nothing that we can talk about right now. We're definitely not above that, and we would love to have a chance to work with legendary characters like Spider-Man," said Hall. When asked about the possibility of Mortal Kombat characters crossing into the Invincible world, he added: "We'd love to have Sub-Zero and Scorpion! Bring them over, that'd be great."

"If we have that opportunity, we will definitely take it because those characters are iconic as hell and being able to bring them to Invincible to see how they fit in our meta would be awesome," Bautista said.

Crossover characters might help Invincible VS beat the allegations of a lot of characters feeling like flying bricks. Two new heroes have joined the game in Season 1, and Quarter Up is going to keep delivering more with each season. We probably won't get a crossover immediately, but one could be in the works for a bit further down the road.