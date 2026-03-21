When to change your clocks in 2026: Exact dates and times for every European country on Sunday

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Twice a year, over a billion clocks across the continent lurch forward or fall back (and every time it happens, millions of people scramble to remember which direction, by how much, and whether their phone will handle it automatically). So, here is the 2026 guide, written for residents and travellers across Europe.

Why do the clocks change at all?

The practice of shifting clocks to make better use of natural daylight dates back to the aftermath of the First World War, when European governments sought to conserve coal by aligning waking hours more closely with the sun. Germany was among the first, followed rapidly by its neighbours. After decades of inconsistency, the European Union standardised the dates in 1998: clocks spring forward on the last Sunday of March and fall back on the last Sunday of October.

The 2026 spring change falls on Sunday, 29 March. Across nearly all of continental Europe and the United Kingdom, clocks move forward by one hour at the designated local time (meaning that Saturday night is one hour shorter than usual). That first groggy Sunday morning is the price of long, golden summer evenings stretching well past 9 or 10 pm.

As for the future: the EU Parliament voted in 2019 to abolish the biannual switch, with 84% of Europeans surveyed favouring an end to the practice. Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez reiterated in October 2025 that he would push the issue again in 2026. But with no EU-wide agreement reached on whether to adopt permanent summer time or permanent winter time, the clock change lives on for now.

The end of summer time 2026 will arrive on Sunday, 25 October 2026, when clocks fall back one hour. As for the spring change, here's the exact date and time when you should change your clock:

United Kingdom

01:00 → 02:00 BST

Sunday 29 March

Denmark

02:00 → 03:00 CEST

Sunday 29 March

Sweden

02:00 → 03:00 CEST

Sunday 29 March

Norway

02:00 → 03:00 CEST

Sunday 29 March

Finland

03:00 → 04:00 EEST

Sunday 29 March

Germany

02:00 → 03:00 CEST

Sunday 29 March

Italy

02:00 → 03:00 CEST

Sunday 29 March

Spain

02:00 → 03:00 CEST

Sunday 29 March

Portugal

01:00 → 02:00 WEST

Sunday 29 March

France

02:00 → 03:00 CEST

Sunday 29 March

Netherlands

02:00 → 03:00 CEST

Sunday 29 March