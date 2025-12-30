Insider: "The Switch 2 devkit situation is under control"

HQ

Many people have reacted to the unexpected lack of Switch 2 titles since the console was launched, and we're not just talking about new exclusives, but the fact that Switch 2 regularly misses out on multi-format versions and that there are no updates to existing titles.

According to many sources, this is because Nintendo has simply had difficulty providing enough development kits, which has made development impossible. As recently as DevGAMM in Portugal just two months ago, developer Brinemedia told us that they still lacked a devkit for Switch 2, which meant that their hit Stunt Paradise couldn't get a dedicated version for Nintendo's latest console.

In fact, the problem has been so significant that even Call of Duty has not yet been released for Switch 2, despite Microsoft's promises that it would be coming to Nintendo's formats. Activision has apparently received units, but too few to release the game on time, which has led to delays.

But now it finally seems that things are improving. According to the usually well-informed NateTheHate, the situation is under control and units are on their way to everyone who needs them:

"In the case of COD... it doesn't mean they got a devkit super late, either. Just late enough that they couldn't get the work done to launch the game sooner. The devkit delivery situation has largely been resolved."

This information is unconfirmed, but when it comes to insiders, the information doesn't get much better than this, and hopefully we can look forward to a 2026 with better Switch 2 support.