Infantino promises to "personally bring a hot dog and a Coke" to the fan who buys a World Cup ticket for $2m

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FIFA President Gianni Infantino has once again defended World Cup 2026 ticket prices, after a controversy arose when they found that some tickets for the final were being resold at two million dollars. He explained that FIFA had to adapt to the United States laws that allow tickets to be resold in official resale channels without a price cap, which caused that some tickets were being offered for tens of thousands (and in some extreme cases, over two million) of dollars.

Infantino even joked that he would personally bring a coke and a hot dog to the person who buys a ticket for two million dollars, when speaking at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills on Tuesday. "If some people are putting tickets for the final up for sale on the secondary market for two million dollars, firstly, that doesn't mean those tickets actually cost two million dollars. And secondly, that doesn't mean anyone will buy those tickets!"

"And if someone does buy a ticket for the final for two million dollars, I'll personally bring them a hot dog and a Coke to make sure they have a great time", Infantino joked, as reported by AFP, justifying the model because United States is "the country with the most developed entertainment market in the world".

According to fan groups, the most expensive tickets for the World Cup 2022 final were sold at around $1,600, while many tickets for the World Cup 2026 final are being sold at around $10,000.