Tickets for World Cup final on FIFA's resale site range from $10,000... to $2.3 million

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We have talked for a while about how expensive World Cup will be, how FIFA have tried some initiatives to make tickets cheaper, but how they were also criticised by groups who have warned and complained that this World Cup in US, Mexico, and Canada is excluding traditional football fans, making it impossible expensive for the vast majority of people except for the elites.

However, we weren't prepared for just how crazy expensive some tickets are becoming on FIFA's official resale site. According to The Associated Press, some seats are surpassing over $2.3 million. Over two million euros for just one seat in the World Cup final on July 19.

It's worth noting that only four seats were prices at $2,299,998.85 when AP visited the resale site, located behind a goal in the lower deck. Currently, available tickets being sold directly by FIFA for the final are at $10,900, since they released new seats on Wednesday. Some resale seats are also being offered at around that price, some at $20,000, while some were around $200,000. These seats in the resale site are not sold by FIFA and they don't control the asking prices in the resale and exchange marketplace, but take a 15% of the sale.