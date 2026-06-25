Indie life sim Paralives has sold 1 million copies in a month

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Paralives, the Sims-like life sim from Alex Massé and team, has reached a million copies sold in a month since its Early Access launch. After arriving at the end of May, Paralives quickly drew a lot of interest from people desperate for a Sims alternative, who unfortunately hadn't found one in titles like inZOI. It sold 250,000 copies in eight hours, and has only had its sales climb and climb.

Paralives officially revealed the news via a Steam post, thanking players and announcing some other information regarding player stats. There's also a giveaway to allow 10 people the chance to own the game for free by reposting Paralives' latest post on X/Twitter.

After releasing in Early Access, many of the patches attributed to Paralives since launch have been hotfixes dealing with bugs and performance issues. However, in the next two years or so, we're also going to get lots of new content for the game, including pets, pools, and more. So, we can probably expect more players to jump on with each content update as the game comes closer to completion.