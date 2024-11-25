Imperial Female takes home the ESL Impact: Season 6 trophy

HQ

There are perhaps no more dominant teams in women's Counter-Strike 2 right now than that of Imperial Female. The team has been a force to be reckoned with, particularly in ESL Impact events where for the past couple of years the team has won multiple tournaments. It has continued this effort over the weekend, by now being crowned ESL Impact: Season 6 champion too.

The event was held at DreamHack Stockholm, and saw eight of the best teams from around the world in attendance and fighting for not just the trophy but also a slice of the $123,000 prize pool. After four games and no defeats, Imperial Female came out on top, claiming $50,000 of the prize pool for itself and adding this trophy to a list that goes back all the way to the Dallas 2022 event.

In fact, following this victory, ESL has published a graphic that shows just how dominant Imperial Female has been in ESL Impact events. You can see that below.