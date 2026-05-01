Imax worldwide revenue down 13% compared to last year despite big box office earners

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Both Imax's profits and overall revenue are down this quarter, compared to the same time period last year. Despite some big box office blockbusters rounding out the end of 2025 and start of 2026, by the end of March this year it seems that the cinema company hadn't quite managed to earn as much as it did in the same period last year.

According to Variety, Imax had $81 million in revenue recorded for the three-month period ending in March 2026, down 6.5% from the same quarter last year. The company's net income was down a whopping 26% to $6.2 million. However, earnings-per-share rose up to 17 cents, which managed to beat Wall Street's expectations, as analysts only thought the company would earn $79 million in Q1 revenue, with adjusted earnings of 15 cents per share.

Worldwide, Imax's tally was at $260 million, down 13% from the year before. While a disappointing result, it's an understandable one as the giant Ne Zha 2 isn't there to drag people en masse to the cinema. Big successes like Project Hail Mary and Avatar: Fire & Ash helped keep figures in line with expectations, though.

"The breakout success of Project Hail Mary — a Filmed For Imax release that more than doubled our initial box office projections — demonstrates what a well-crafted blockbuster can achieve when it leans fully into the Imax platform. We have several tentpoles this year from the most successful filmmakers in Hollywood that will do just that," said Imax's chief financial officer Natasha Fernandes.

Some major movies are set to make use of Imax's technology later this year, including The Odyssey, Dune: Part Three, Narnia, and The Mandalorian and Grogu. In short, it looks like things are likely to pick up for Imax in the months to come.