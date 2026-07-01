Illumination reveals the first trailer for Not Alone

Illumination has released the new trailer for its next film, Not Alone. Coming right off the back of Minions & Monsters and The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, the studio that brought us Despicable Me, Sing, and a whole host of other big hitters is now adding three new mascots to its repertoire, with three aliens that look like they were designed to be toys as much as they are animated characters.

They're not really the main focus of the trailer, though. Instead, we mostly look at the lives of Joe and Fran, played by Timothée Chalamet and Selena Gomez in the former's first animated movie. Joe and Fran are quite awkward, and work at a research centre developing a eco-friendly rocket. When that rocket launches, they find that something else is coming from the stars to meet it.

Then, just before the end of the trailer, we're greeted by Dunk, Welly, and Shirm, three aliens who have landed on Earth in the hopes of outrunning an alien law enforcement officer. They'll have to team up with Joe and Fran to get back home when Not Alone lands in theatres next April.