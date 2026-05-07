Ilia Topuria to Donald Trump: "I never thought you would be so kind"

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US President Donald Trump has invited to the White House the MMA fighters that will appear in the UFC event at the White House on June 14, the day Trump turns 80, and included in the celebrations of the 250th anniversary of the United States. Spanish-Georgian mixed martial artist Ilia Topuria will feature alongside the American Justin Gaethje, starring in the main event of the night. The Brazilian Alex Pereira and the French Cyril Gane will be the co-main event.

The UFC Freedom 250 tried to attract Conor McGregor and Jon Jones, but the main event will still be exciting: Topuria, returning after a few months out due to, in his words, being victim of extortion, described by Trump as "the man who can't gey any tougher": at 29, still unbeaten, will defend his lightweight title against Gaethje, who defeated Paddy Pimblett for the interim lightweight belt during Topuria's absence.

"I want to thank you for giving us this opportunity to host the biggest event in the history of sports. I also want to thank God for giving us this beautiful day and the opportunity to experience what it's like to be in the Oval Office", Topuria told the president during the event, in which the belt was revealed and it was confirmed that the ring will be built on the Ellipse, the large park across from the South Portico of the White House and next to the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

In fact, Topuria expressed his sympathy for Trump, even saying "I never thought you would be so kind". Trump took the blow well. "I have a false image".