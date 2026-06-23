Iker Casillas' 2010 World Cup jersey has been stolen from a museum in Madrid

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A museum dedicated to football in Madrid has reported the disappearance of one of their most iconic pieces of their collection: the jersey worn by Iker Casillas during the World Cup 2010 final in South Africa, between Spain and the Netherlands, which ended 1-0 with a famous goal by Andrés Iniesta.

The museum Legends: The Home of Football, located in the most centric square in the Spanish capital, sent a statement on Tuesday confirming the disappearance of the shirt. "Its absence was detected during the routine review carried out in the last few hours. Given the historical and sporting significance of this piece, the museum is working to clarify the circumstances of what happened."

It seems hard to believe that a visitor would be able to steal such an iconic piece of the museum without warning anyone, but shockingly the jersey vanished this morning leaving no trace. It may now be in somebody's very very private collection... or maybe it reappears at an illegal auction some time in the future. What is sure is that a little piece of Spanish football history has disappeared, causing a major blow to the museum.