Iggy Pop voices a radio DJ dog in Rockbeasts

In the anticipated musical management RPG, Rockbeasts, players will come across all manner of anthropomorphic rock and roll characters, and excitingly, some will even be voiced by well-known and iconic stars from the music world. One such example is Iggy Pop, as the American rockstar will appear in-game in the form of a radio DJ that also happens to be a dog.

Speaking about landing Iggy Pop and incorporating the rockstar in the game, we spoke with developer Licht Hund's composer and audio designer Marcin Sonnenberg during DevGAMM in Portugal, where he told us the following.

"I mean, this was an amazing opportunity for us to bring and invite Iggy Pop to our game. And yeah, he has a part in the narrative. He plays a version of himself in the game. That's like a radio DJ who is..." creative director and CEO Bartosz Pieczonka chimes in, "he's a dog." Sonnenberg continues, "yes, he's a dog. He sort of is like a character that drives the narrative at certain points forward with his interview in the radio."

We also briefly touched about the art style for the game and how this is inspired by 90s animation and even sitcoms from the era. Pieczonka elaborated on this front.

"We wanted to make this game feel like a 90s animation. We wanted the game to feel like... We're definitely pulling kind of inspirations from sitcoms like Seinfeld, Friends. I wanted to have that vibe of, you know... Beavis and Butt-Head as well. So in the art style, in the look, etc. And we wanted to have animals because what we were aiming for is to have those characters that are immediately approachable. So you immediately understand who this guy is. So we have like a bass player who's a sea bass. And he's a fish. And you immediately see that he's awkward, kind of shy, strange looking. And just for the visuals, it helps us to kind of convey every character in the game. You meet a grumpy cat, you immediately know he's going to be a grumpy cat who owns a record store. And he doesn't like people touching his records. And everything needs to be neat and in order.

"So that really helped us to kind of build on those characters and convey that world with that 90s vibe. So we want to make everything feel authentic. We want people to feel like they're playing a game that looks like an animated show, but it's still a game. So there's like a ton of mechanics, a ton of things to do. It's not just like going through dialogues. And I think once you sit down and you play it, it becomes magical that you're actually in this world experiencing it. And seeing all those characters."

