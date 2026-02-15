If you loved that Baelor moment in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, his actor loved it too: "That's why stories are told"

HQ

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is really growing on Game of Thrones fans, not only as a worthy spin-off of the HBO's flagship series and a worthy adaptation of George R.R. Martin's The Hedge Knight, but as a fantastic story, small in scale but epic in a human level. And a big part of that is thanks to Baelor Targaryen, who had a huge moment in Episode 4 that didn't go unnoticed to fans, who are already praising him as one of the universe's best characters.

It turns out, one of the biggest fans of Baelor Targaryen is Bertie Carvel, the British actor who portrays this prince. Back in January, we had a series of interviews with the cast of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, and we -and I'm talking about myself and all the other reporters from around the world- were hooked by the passion and admiration Carvel had about his character, and how he stands apart in the frequently cruel lineage of Westeros rulers.

HQ

"We need those examples, that's why stories are told"

Baelor is not a king yet, but he is essentially ruling. He comes from "a family known for its draconian ruthlessness, its reptilian cruelty, its power, its dynamisml but have lost their nuclear arsenal" (their dragons). "But he's a good guy. How do you rule a family, a kingdom, with a tenuous grip on power, where you have none of the power that you once enjoyed? Do you rule through fear? Or do you rule through justice and kindness? These are questions for our times, by the way.

That's what makes this worth doing, as far as I'm concerned. It's a story set in this world that we've come to know is one of hard-bitten cynicism. A world of cold iron and cold rain and hard mud. But it's a story about... Is there a place for goodness and honour and truth and nobility? And do people do the right thing when push comes to shove? Or are they cowed by bullies?"

Bertie Carvel, who praises the way George R.R. Martin writes complex characters, couldn't be happier about the character he was chosen to play: "I like the way it turns out. Because we need those examples. That's what stories are told for around the fireside. So that we can work it through ourselves and go, could that happen? Do we believe it?

And I like that in this world that, although it's a fantasy world, it's one of rich complexity and high fidelity to the world I see around me. And one in which I know that shit happens. And I like that in that world, there is still a space for... A ruler who believes in truth. And is prepared to put himself and his reputation on the line for it. And to whom clinging on to power and even life is less important than doing the right thing.

It's very moving. That's what I felt when I read it and that's what I feel when I watch it.

Why A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms resonates: "It's about standing up to bullies"

An even more moved Carvel later explained further why thinks stories like these should be told: "If one can call what we do art, which I hope you can, then it should tell you something about the world. You know, hopefully it's not simply an adventure story. I think this story resonates for me very obviously. Like, clear as a bell. It's about standing up to bullies.

I believe deeply in honour and truth and justice. But I've lived now nearly 49 years in a world where you can so easily become cynical about those things and think, you idiot, you fool, you child. And one needs stories that remind you that those things are really worthwhile, even if they're just stories, even if it's just a TV show."

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is currently airing in HBO Max, and season 2 is currently in production. We also spoke with Ira Parker, who attributed the shows' "quirkiness" to George R.R. Martin himself.