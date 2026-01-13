A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms - Season 1

HQ

There's no denying that the world of Westeros sculpted in HBO's Game of Thrones is politically-driven. Whether it's the core Game of Thrones show or House of the Dragon, this is political turmoil set against a fantasy background. The reason I bring this up is because A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is a tad different and perhaps not what those unfamiliar with the source material will expect.

For starters, it doesn't have the same scope. While the other shows in this world take place all around the fantasy land of Westeros and beyond, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms sticks to one town and one area for this first season. It also does away with the large reaching hour-long episodes and seasons with eight or more episodes. Instead, we get more concise chapters that infrequently surpass the 40-minute marker, with only six total episodes at that. Where many seasons of the other series can feel like lengthy adventures that drag you up and down Westeros, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms comes across as more of an intimate character study with some less familiar design elements too. This is no doubt due to the shorter source material, so you can't help but appreciate that they chose a smaller-scale setup instead of padding it out with unnecessary fluff to meet traditional runtimes.

Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon are very serious affairs. There's not much room for laughter and joy, with humour often subjugated to witty back and forths between the lords and highborns of the land. The story pretty much solely exists in a pressure cooker, a house made of dynamite that is waiting to blow. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms does away with this to instead serve up the tale of Dunk and Egg. Dunk is a nobody, an honourable and kind hedge knight looking to make his way in the land, while Egg is his newly acquired squire that proves to be more trouble than expected. It's this dynamic that makes up the body of this show, seeing how one man's unbreakable resilience and honour places him in great turmoil.

It's an unusual setup for the uninitiated and those only familiar with HBO's take on Westeros. You could argue that it's too personal and lacks ambition and that there's humour and comedic undertones that undercut the wider cruelty that we experience in this fantasy world. You could claim that the more repressed political design takes the thrill out of this realm and that going from warring dragons to jousting lords is a regression. But I'd also say that what we get here feels more authentic and real. The focus is less on Targaryen 'gods' (even if Targaryens naturally make up a big part of the plot) and more on familiar personalities and character archetypes, and what this means is that A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms actually comes across as more medieval than it does fantastical and mythical.

This nature does shift as the series progresses, with the first half of the season feeling more like A Knight's Tale and the second being more traditional Game of Thrones due to Targaryen family difficulties once again getting in the way. But all the way throughout we find ourselves treated to this world's signature excellent writing, dialogue, and performances, where you never really notice how few battles and action scenes are offered, as every moment is gripping enough and crammed with charisma that you simply appreciate returning to this world once again.

Peter Claffey and Dexter Sol Ansell are also a decent pairing as the leading duo of Dunk and Egg, but you do notice that the characters that truly stand out are some of the more eccentric supporting lords. Daniel Ings, for one, thrives as Ser Lyonel Baratheon, while Finn Bennett, Bertie Carvel, Henry Ashton, and Sam Spruell bring the various Targaryen family members to life to great and often frustrating effect. It's a charismatic cast but also not one where you feel the need to remember family trees spanning hundreds of individuals to have a hope in keeping tabs on the broad and overlapping narrative threads as is the case in Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon.

But long story short, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms comes down to just a few things. There's the production quality and attention to detail that is among the best there is. You won't find many finer-crafted shows on television than what HBO puts out for this universe. Then there's the excellent narrative and dialogue, which will hold your attention and make you desperate for more. But beyond this we also have the different theme at the centre of the show, the setup that is more personal and down-to-earth, using more human and lowly humour, and relying less on snide courtroom jabs. This show is a long way from watching Cersei Lannister down a chalice of wine while insulting a lord's manhood or seeing Rhaenyra ride into battle on the dragon Syrax. It's muddy, it's dirty, it's a story that exists on the other side of the tracks to traditional Game of Thrones, and if you're fine with trading courtrooms for elm trees, you'll have a lovely (albeit short) time with A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.