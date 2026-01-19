A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' quirkiness came from George R.R. Martin himself

HQ

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is now on HBO (the first of six episodes, at least), and fans may be a bit confused about the tone of the series, which is initially nothing like the other flagship series, Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon. It almost feels like a parody comedy of the world of Game of Thrones, a challenge that creator Ira Parker accepted and was embraced by HBO.

In fact, as Parker told us in a series of interviews last week in Berlin, it was George R.R. Martin himself who asked the series to be "quirky": "The quirkiness came from George. It comes very much from the nature of who Dunk is. Just this fish out of water treading in somewhat absurd circles of this nobility and trying to figure out if there's just a big joke being played on him or not, so the quirkiness comes very naturally.

You're getting to see a different side of not-so-serious nobles, that they're just like us, just like anyone else, and they have their weird eccentricities,maybe a little bit too much money".

"We are Game of Thrones without all the stuff", says Ira Parker

Parker explained he has remained faithful to the series of novellas titled Tales of Dunk and Egg, starting with The Hedge Knight, first published in 1998, with a much lighter tone compared to A Song of Ice an Fire. "I think it's a very faithful, true adaptation of the spirit of the novellas. It's just a little bit lighter, a little bit more fun.

We do go to those deep, dark places. Obviously, there's tragedy and sadness, but there's a lot of hope and optimism and dunk. People who are fans of the novella, I think, will really enjoy this show".

However, Parker admit that those people will make up the 0.001% of people who watch Game of Thrones: "We're Game of Thrones without all the stuff, you know? There's no dead coming to kill. There's no mankind. There's no politics, big, you know, huge orchestral scores and dragons.

We have horses and trees and we have a lot of heart. Miles and miles of heart. In addition, yeah, to a little bit of quirkiness. But the good thing is that HBO was behind you. They were supporting this type of series.

Who knows what connects with such a broad audience? I guess George knows how to do it, it seems. So hopefully that, you know, helps."

What did you think of the A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' first episode?