IEM Rio 2026: The playoffs commence today, here is the six-team bracket

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It's crunch time for the Intel Extreme Masters event in Rio de Janeiro, as the big Counter-Strike 2 tournament comes to a close this weekend. With this being the case, the group stage recently concluded, meaning the six-team playoff bracket has been locked in, with this being a single-elimination event where there are no second chances.

The format will see the two quarterfinals being played today, April 17, before the semi-finals follow tomorrow, and finally the third-place match and the grand final occurs on Sunday. With this being the case, you can see the full schedule and slate of fixtures below.

Quarterfinals - April 17



Mouz vs. Team Spirit at 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST



Team Vitality vs. NAVI at 19:15 BST/20:15 CEST



Semi-finals - April 18



Team Falcons vs. Winner of Mouz/Spirit at 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST



Furia vs. Winner of Vitality/NAVI at 19:15 BST/20:15 CEST



Third-place match - April 19



Loser of Semifinal 1 vs. Loser of Semifinal 2 at 14:30 BST/15:30 CEST



Grand Final - April 19



Winner of Semifinal 1 vs. Winner of Semifinal 2 at 18:00 BST/19:00 CEST



Considering Team Vitality has shown its first sign of mortality by losing its group final to Team Falcons, who do you regard as the favourite to win IEM Rio 2026?