IEM Rio 2026: The playoffs commence today, here is the six-team bracket
Team Vitality has shown signs of mortality following a recent defeat to Team Falcons.
It's crunch time for the Intel Extreme Masters event in Rio de Janeiro, as the big Counter-Strike 2 tournament comes to a close this weekend. With this being the case, the group stage recently concluded, meaning the six-team playoff bracket has been locked in, with this being a single-elimination event where there are no second chances.
The format will see the two quarterfinals being played today, April 17, before the semi-finals follow tomorrow, and finally the third-place match and the grand final occurs on Sunday. With this being the case, you can see the full schedule and slate of fixtures below.
Quarterfinals - April 17
- Mouz vs. Team Spirit at 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST
- Team Vitality vs. NAVI at 19:15 BST/20:15 CEST
Semi-finals - April 18
- Team Falcons vs. Winner of Mouz/Spirit at 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST
- Furia vs. Winner of Vitality/NAVI at 19:15 BST/20:15 CEST
Third-place match - April 19
- Loser of Semifinal 1 vs. Loser of Semifinal 2 at 14:30 BST/15:30 CEST
Grand Final - April 19
- Winner of Semifinal 1 vs. Winner of Semifinal 2 at 18:00 BST/19:00 CEST
Considering Team Vitality has shown its first sign of mortality by losing its group final to Team Falcons, who do you regard as the favourite to win IEM Rio 2026?