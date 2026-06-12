IEM Cologne 2026: Team Vitality, Team Falcons, Furia, Mouz, and more in prime positions for playoffs spots
The first round of Swiss action for Stage 3 has been completed.
This weekend will be a busy one in Germany, as the Swiss portion of IEM Cologne 2026 will continue and see rounds 2-4 happening between June 12-14. The final results will be locked in on Monday, but by the end of the weekend, we will know of five confirmed playoffs squads, five eliminations, and which six teams remain in limbo.
To this end, after yesterday's Round 1 action, eight teams have already secured a win and eight have notched up a loss. It's worth remembering that with this format in mind, teams need three wins to advance while three losses will lead to knockout. So, here are the results from yesterday's games.
- Team Vitality 2-1 FUT Esports
- Team Falcons 2-1 G2 Esports
- Aurora Gaming 2-0 Monte
- Furia 2-0 B8
- Mouz 2-0 Legacy
- Team Spirit 2-0 Natus Vincere
- BetBoom Team 2-1 The MongolZ
- 9z Team 2-1 Parivision
With this in mind, today's Round 2 fixtures have been locked in and are as follows.
- Team Vitality vs. 9z Team
- Team Falcons vs. BetBoom Team
- Aurora Gaming vs. Team Spirit
- Furia vs. Mouz
- Natus Vincere vs. Legacy
- The MongolZ vs. B8
- Parivision vs. Monte
- FUT Esports vs. G2 Esports
What are you expecting from today's matches?