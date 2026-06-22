IEM Cologne 2026: Team Falcons defeats Furia in a convincing fashion to claim the trophy

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While Team Falcons has always been in the conversation among the top Counter-Strike 2 tournaments happening around the world, over the past couple of years, the team has found itself as much more of a bridesmaid than a bride. Its last major victory was at PGL Bucharest in April 2025, and between that event and today, it has had five major second-place results and a third-place performance too. It has finally overcome this trend at IEM Cologne 2026.

The major German CS2 tournament came to a close over the weekend and saw Team Falcons facing off against Furia in the grand final. The match was actually a rather convincing affair for the Saudi Arabian team, as they dispatched Furia in a 3-0 manner, winning each of the three games in a 13-8 fashion.

This result means Team Falcons will be heading home with $500,000 in prize money and the IEM Cologne trophy for this season, but it also sets the squad up as one to watch out for heading into BLAST Bounty Summer and the Esports World Cup in the months ahead.

Also, this result puts Team Falcons right on the cusp of being the highest-rated team in the world, as on the VRS rankings, Team Falcons is now at 1,990, which is 10 points behind the current top-rated team of Team Spirit (2,000).