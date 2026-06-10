IEM Cologne 2026: Stage 3 kicks off tomorrow with 16 teams left in contention
Only eight will advance to the playoffs portion of the event.
We're heading into the penultimate stage of the Intel Extreme Masters Cologne 2026 tournament, as the German event set in the Cathedral of Counter-Strike, has whittled down its 32 qualified teams to solely 16 survivors, with this set to be halved again in the days ahead.
The point of Stage 3 is to determine the eight teams who will advance to the playoffs round of the tournament, and this is done through a Swiss format, meaning teams will advance if they notch up three wins over the five total matches/game days of the phase. Three losses will mean immediate knockout, and there will be no ties in this round, as by the end of June 15, the final matchday of Stage 3, all teams will have either three wins or three losses to their names, be this 3-0, 1-3, 3-2, the variations are broad.
With this in mind, you may be interested in the 16 teams who have qualified for Stage 3 and how they have been seeded. In total, there are eight squads who secured direct invitations to this phase of play, while eight earned a spot by surviving the Swiss round of Stage 2. You can see the differences and the fixtures below.
IEM Cologne 2026 Stage 3 direct invitations:
- Team Vitality
- Natus Vincere
- Team Falcons
- The MongolZ
- Parivision
- Aurora Gaming
- Furia
- Mouz
IEM Cologne 2026 Stage 3 qualifiers via Stage 2:
- FUT Esports
- Team Spirit
- G2 Esports
- BetBoom Team
- 9z Team
- Monte
- B8
- Legacy
IEM Cologne 2026 Stage 3 Round 1 fixtures (June 11):
- Team Vitality vs. FUT Esports
- Natus Vincere vs. Team Spirit
- Team Falcons vs. G2 Esports
- The MongolZ vs. BetBoom Team
- Parivision vs. 9z Team
- Aurora Gaming vs. Monte
- Furia vs. B8
- Mouz vs. Legacy
The playoffs round will run between June 18-21, but who do you think will qualify for it?