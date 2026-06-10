IEM Cologne 2026: Stage 3 kicks off tomorrow with 16 teams left in contention

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We're heading into the penultimate stage of the Intel Extreme Masters Cologne 2026 tournament, as the German event set in the Cathedral of Counter-Strike, has whittled down its 32 qualified teams to solely 16 survivors, with this set to be halved again in the days ahead.

The point of Stage 3 is to determine the eight teams who will advance to the playoffs round of the tournament, and this is done through a Swiss format, meaning teams will advance if they notch up three wins over the five total matches/game days of the phase. Three losses will mean immediate knockout, and there will be no ties in this round, as by the end of June 15, the final matchday of Stage 3, all teams will have either three wins or three losses to their names, be this 3-0, 1-3, 3-2, the variations are broad.

With this in mind, you may be interested in the 16 teams who have qualified for Stage 3 and how they have been seeded. In total, there are eight squads who secured direct invitations to this phase of play, while eight earned a spot by surviving the Swiss round of Stage 2. You can see the differences and the fixtures below.

IEM Cologne 2026 Stage 3 direct invitations:



Team Vitality



Natus Vincere



Team Falcons



The MongolZ



Parivision



Aurora Gaming



Furia



Mouz



IEM Cologne 2026 Stage 3 qualifiers via Stage 2:



FUT Esports



Team Spirit



G2 Esports



BetBoom Team



9z Team



Monte



B8



Legacy



IEM Cologne 2026 Stage 3 Round 1 fixtures (June 11):



Team Vitality vs. FUT Esports



Natus Vincere vs. Team Spirit



Team Falcons vs. G2 Esports



The MongolZ vs. BetBoom Team



Parivision vs. 9z Team



Aurora Gaming vs. Monte



Furia vs. B8



Mouz vs. Legacy



The playoffs round will run between June 18-21, but who do you think will qualify for it?