Counter-Strike 2

IEM Chengdu 2025: The two eight-team groups have been confirmed

The tournament kicks off on November 3.

There are only a handful of major events left in the 2025 Counter-Strike 2 competitive calendar, with one of these being IEM Chengdu 2025. This tournament will begin on November 3 and run all the way until November 9, seeing 16 teams battling it out for a slice of a $300,000 pie.

With this almost here, now the ESL has confirmed how the groups have been arranged for IEM Chengdu, and even announced the opening match-ups. See all of this information below.

Group A:


  • Tyloo vs. Team Falcons

  • The MongolZ vs. Heroic

  • Astralis vs. Natus Vincere

  • PaiN Gaming vs. Team Spirit

Group B:


  • Furia vs. Lynn Vision

  • Mouz vs. FaZe Clan

  • Team Vitality vs. Virtus.pro

  • G2 Esports vs. 3DMax

The group stage for the event uses a double-elimination format where eventually only six teams will remain. This will then seed a playoffs bracket where the best two performing squads get a first round bye, in a bracket that is otherwise single-elimination.

Counter-Strike 2

