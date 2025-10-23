IEM Chengdu 2025: The two eight-team groups have been confirmed

HQ

There are only a handful of major events left in the 2025 Counter-Strike 2 competitive calendar, with one of these being IEM Chengdu 2025. This tournament will begin on November 3 and run all the way until November 9, seeing 16 teams battling it out for a slice of a $300,000 pie.

With this almost here, now the ESL has confirmed how the groups have been arranged for IEM Chengdu, and even announced the opening match-ups. See all of this information below.

Group A:



Tyloo vs. Team Falcons



The MongolZ vs. Heroic



Astralis vs. Natus Vincere



PaiN Gaming vs. Team Spirit



Group B:



Furia vs. Lynn Vision



Mouz vs. FaZe Clan



Team Vitality vs. Virtus.pro



G2 Esports vs. 3DMax



The group stage for the event uses a double-elimination format where eventually only six teams will remain. This will then seed a playoffs bracket where the best two performing squads get a first round bye, in a bracket that is otherwise single-elimination.