IEM Chengdu 2025: Mouz to face Team Vitality in semi-finals

IEM Chengdu 2025 is in its final stages. The playoffs are well underway and as of writing the first of two quarterfinals has just come to a close, with Team Vitality beating Astralis in a 2-1 fashion. This is an important match-up for two reasons; the first being every game is a knockout match in the playoffs, and the second because it means we know how one of the two semi-finals have been arranged.

It's now confirmed that Mouz will be battling it out with Team Vitality for a spot in the grand final. The loser won't be heading home however, as they will then compete in the third place match against the loser of the other semi-final, where Team Falcons already awaits and with the second spot going to the victor of Furia vs. The MongolZ.

The second quarterfinal is coming up today, meaning as we head into the weekend, only four teams will remain in contention at IEM Chengdu.