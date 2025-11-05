IEM Chengdu 2025: Four teams secure playoffs spots with two more slots on the line

HQ

It's getting to be crunch time at the Intel Extreme Masters Chengdu 2025 tournament, as the group stage is now in its final moments. As of writing, many of the teams are competing in their last matches for the group phase, with others happening imminently, and with this being the case we actually already know many of the teams who have qualified for the playoffs portion.

Due to being in the Upper Bracket Finals for both Group A and B, Astralis, Team Falcons, Furia, and Mouz have all punched their playoffs spots. The first two and the latter two teams are playing each other today to be crowned group winner and secure a first-round playoff bye. The loser will wait in the first-round of the playoffs where they will then be seeded against the Lower Bracket Finals winners from the two groups.

We don't yet know who these teams will be as the action is still commencing, but the qualified teams will be either Team Spirit or The MongolZ and either Team Vitality or G2 Esports.