IEM Atlanta 2026: The 37 attending teams have been confirmed

It's still a few months away before we turn our attention to IEM Atlanta, as the North American Counter-Strike 2 tournament won't begin until May 11. However, the ESL is getting a jump on plans for the event, as now the full slate of invited teams have been laid out.

In total, 37 teams are confirmed for the tournament, but many are seeded into the different phases of the action. For one, there will be a Global Closed Qualifier that whittles 16 teams down to two that progress to the main event and this is on top of an Americas Closed Qualifier that will determine the 16th team in the main event. 13 teams have been directly invited to the main event also, hence the 37 total teams figure.

As for the invited rosters, you can see how each has been slotted in below.

Main Event Teams:



NRG



Legacy



Team Vitality



Natus Vincere



FaZe Clan



Team Liquid



B8



Astralis



GamerLegion



FUT Esports



PaiN Gaming



M80



BC.Game Esports



Global Closed Qualifier Team #1



Global Closed Qualifier Team #2



Americas Closed Qualifier Team #1



Global Closed Qualifier Teams:



BetBoom Team



EyeBallers



Fnatic



Sinners Esports



Alliance



K27 Esports



Inner Circle



CyberShore Esports



ENCE



Tricked Esports



Team Nemesis



Johnny Speeds



OG Esports



Nuclear Tigeres



Basement Boys



Bet-M 33



Americas Closed Qualifier Teams: