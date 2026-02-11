IEM Atlanta 2026: The 37 attending teams have been confirmed
Many will only compete in the main event, but we do also know the Closed Qualifier teams too.
It's still a few months away before we turn our attention to IEM Atlanta, as the North American Counter-Strike 2 tournament won't begin until May 11. However, the ESL is getting a jump on plans for the event, as now the full slate of invited teams have been laid out.
In total, 37 teams are confirmed for the tournament, but many are seeded into the different phases of the action. For one, there will be a Global Closed Qualifier that whittles 16 teams down to two that progress to the main event and this is on top of an Americas Closed Qualifier that will determine the 16th team in the main event. 13 teams have been directly invited to the main event also, hence the 37 total teams figure.
As for the invited rosters, you can see how each has been slotted in below.
Main Event Teams:
- NRG
- Legacy
- Team Vitality
- Natus Vincere
- FaZe Clan
- Team Liquid
- B8
- Astralis
- GamerLegion
- FUT Esports
- PaiN Gaming
- M80
- BC.Game Esports
- Global Closed Qualifier Team #1
- Global Closed Qualifier Team #2
- Americas Closed Qualifier Team #1
Global Closed Qualifier Teams:
- BetBoom Team
- EyeBallers
- Fnatic
- Sinners Esports
- Alliance
- K27 Esports
- Inner Circle
- CyberShore Esports
- ENCE
- Tricked Esports
- Team Nemesis
- Johnny Speeds
- OG Esports
- Nuclear Tigeres
- Basement Boys
- Bet-M 33
Americas Closed Qualifier Teams:
- Passion US
- VOCA
- RAVE
- Boss
- Wildcard
- Team Mouse
- Sports Bet Expert
- Fisher College