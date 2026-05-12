esports
Counter-Strike 2
IEM Atlanta 2026: Team Vitality, Natus Vincere, Astralis, and more begin campaigns with victory
The latest Counter-Strike 2 tournament has officially got underway.
HQ
The first day of the latest major Counter-Strike 2 tournament has officially concluded, as IEM Atlanta has wrapped up and seen many of the biggest teams in action. In total, all 16 attending teams played yesterday, with eight notching up victories and continuing to advance through the upper brackets of their respective groups, while eight have slipped to the lower brackets.
To this end, you might be wondering about the results of the past day, and if so, we have that information for you below.
Group A:
- Team Vitality 2-0 BC.Game Esports
- B2 1-2 BetBoom Team
- PaiN Gaming 2-0 FaZe Clan
- NRG 0-2 FUT Esports
Group B:
- Natus Vincere 2-0 Passion UA
- Sinners Esports 1-2 GamerLegion
- Legacy 2-0 M80
- Team Liquid 0-2 Astralis
With this in mind, in terms of the fixtures for today, eight matches will be played, with all fixtures found below. Again, it's worth noting that the losers in the Lower Bracket matches will be knocked out of the event for good already.
Group A Upper Bracket Semifinals:
- Team Vitality vs. BetBoom Team at 19:00 BST/20:00 CEST
- PaiN Gaming vs. FUT Esports at 19:00 BST/20:00 CEST
Group A Lower Bracket Quarterfinals:
- BC.Game Esports vs. B8 at 16:30 BST/17:30 CEST
- FaZe Clan vs. NRG at 16:30 BST/17:30 CEST
Group B Upper Bracket Semifinals:
- Natus Vincere vs. GamerLegion at 21:30 BST/22:30 CEST
- Legacy vs. Astralis at 00:00 BST/1:00 CEST (May 13)
Group B Lower Bracket Quarterfinals:
- Passion UA vs. Sinners Esports at 21:30 BST/22:30 CEST
- M80 vs. Team Liquid at 00:00 BST/1:00 CEST (May 13)