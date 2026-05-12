IEM Atlanta 2026: Team Vitality, Natus Vincere, Astralis, and more begin campaigns with victory

HQ

The first day of the latest major Counter-Strike 2 tournament has officially concluded, as IEM Atlanta has wrapped up and seen many of the biggest teams in action. In total, all 16 attending teams played yesterday, with eight notching up victories and continuing to advance through the upper brackets of their respective groups, while eight have slipped to the lower brackets.

To this end, you might be wondering about the results of the past day, and if so, we have that information for you below.

Group A:



Team Vitality 2-0 BC.Game Esports



B2 1-2 BetBoom Team



PaiN Gaming 2-0 FaZe Clan



NRG 0-2 FUT Esports



Group B:



Natus Vincere 2-0 Passion UA



Sinners Esports 1-2 GamerLegion



Legacy 2-0 M80



Team Liquid 0-2 Astralis



With this in mind, in terms of the fixtures for today, eight matches will be played, with all fixtures found below. Again, it's worth noting that the losers in the Lower Bracket matches will be knocked out of the event for good already.

Group A Upper Bracket Semifinals:



Team Vitality vs. BetBoom Team at 19:00 BST/20:00 CEST



PaiN Gaming vs. FUT Esports at 19:00 BST/20:00 CEST



Group A Lower Bracket Quarterfinals:



BC.Game Esports vs. B8 at 16:30 BST/17:30 CEST



FaZe Clan vs. NRG at 16:30 BST/17:30 CEST



Group B Upper Bracket Semifinals:



Natus Vincere vs. GamerLegion at 21:30 BST/22:30 CEST



Legacy vs. Astralis at 00:00 BST/1:00 CEST (May 13)



Group B Lower Bracket Quarterfinals: