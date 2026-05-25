Idris Elba on playing James Bond: "I wasn't in the race in the first place."

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Five years after the release of No Time to Die, which was already delayed due to the pandemic, a new James Bond has still not been cast. However, Amazon MGM Studios announced earlier this month that the search for the next British super-spy has begun, and one name many fans have been hoping for is Idris Elba.

His name has been frequently mentioned in speculation alongside Jacob Elordi, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Callum Turner, and Tom Holland, among others. But... according to Elba, he won't be the next James Bond. He claims he's not at all the type they're looking for, telling People Magazine:

"My name's not getting thrown out, no way. They're going younger. And I wish them all the luck of the world. I can't wait - it's going to be amazing."

Even though some have been rooting for him for about ten years now, he'll turn 54 in 2026, which, understandably, is older than the studio wants for someone who'll need to reprise the role for at least the next ten years. Elba also says he was never even considered in the first place.

"I'm honestly not in the race ever. I wasn't in the race in the first place."

Fortunately, there are other ways to catch this phenomenal Brit, and on June 5 he stars in Masters of the Universe, and next March we'll hear him as Knuckles in Sonic the Hedgehog 4 (which recently wrapped filming).