Ian Callum has reimagined the Jaguar XJ220

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Recently, one of the original designers behind the Aston Martin Vanquish, turned his attention to updating the car for a modern audience, and now he's doing the same with another icon, the Jaguar XJ220, more than three decades after the original supercar made its debut.

Created by Callum Designs, the project is described as a contemporary design study rather than a production car. The updated XJ220 retains the unmistakable silhouette of the original, including its oval side windows and dramatic proportions, while introducing cleaner surfaces, modern LED lighting, redesigned wheels, and a sharper rear end.

According to Callum, the goal was to "preserve the spirit of the original" while refining it with today's design language, just like with the new Vanquish.

For now, Callum says the XJ220 is simply a portfolio project, with no confirmed production plans. However, his design studio has previously transformed concepts into limited-run road cars, including that Aston Martin Vanquish 25, leaving the door open for a bespoke build if enough interest exists.