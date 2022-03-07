Cookies

news

I Am Legend sequel in the works

Will Smith and Michael B. Jordan are set to star together.

It has been revealed that after 15 years, a sequel to I Am Legend is officially in the works. The movie will see the original's lead actor, Will Smith returning, but will also bring on some more star power with Michael B. Jordan also attached to star and produce.

As reported on by Deadline, this sequel is said to see Akiva Goldsman, the individual who adapted the I Am Legend novel and penned the original script, back as well to create the sequel's script.

In terms of who else is attached to the project that is currently unknown, although the report does state that no director (not even the original's director, Francis Lawrence) is confirmed yet.

Those who are looking for plot details or a release date/window will also have to wait a little longer as these are being kept firmly under wraps as well.

