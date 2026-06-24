Hyundai is now also questioning the viability of station wagons

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Despite some succes stories like the amazing BMW i5 Touring (see our EV Hour video below), it seems that global interest in the station wagon format is dropping. Several brands have come out against the form factor, now including Hyundai.

Speaking to Auto Express, Hyundai Europe boss Xavier Martinet explained that the company isn't investing in new wagon models because demand simply isn't strong enough:

"There's a reason we don't talk about estates much: in this segment demand is not growing. You allocate your investment and [engineering] resources to projects that make the most sense. Right now, there's some demand, but not a lot, so it doesn't justify it"'

Profitability is another major factor. Martinet openly admitted that SUV's generate higher margins than comparable wagons, giving manufacturers a strong incentive to focus on crossovers instead.

Do you think the time has come for the station wagon?