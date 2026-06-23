Hungary approves new anti-corruption laws

HQ

The EU promised to Hungary that if reforms are implemented quickly, Hungary could have frozen funds available this year. And it seems that things are moving forward, since the Hungarian parliament is about to approve new anti-corruption laws, as reported by Euractiv and YLE.

The Hungarian parliament is set to approve new anti-corruption bills, which are a part of reforms promised by the new prime minister Peter Magyar. Hungary has an incentive to do this, since it is a way to get the EU to release billions of euros in funds belonging to Hungary.

The EU froze the funds because it was concerned about the erosion of democracy, corruption and the curtailment of the rights of sexual minorities under the long-ruling former prime minister Viktor Orban.

If or when progress is made as planned, Hungary could have frozen funds available this year.