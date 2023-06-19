Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Destiny 2

Humble offers every Destiny lorebook for less than $10

If you've ever wanted to learn about the lore behind the sci-fi shooter, now's your chance.

HQ

A current offer on the Humble website sees all five books in the Destiny Grimoire Anthology drop from a total value of $50 down to $9, alongside a 15% reduction coupon for the Bungie store.

While Destiny 2 might be more about the gunplay and raiding than it is about exploring a vast sci-fi universe, Bungie has put plenty of effort into creating some interesting lore about the Traveller, Guardians, and more. If you're a fan who hasn't yet jumped into the lore, now might be a good chance.

The deal will run until this Friday, the 23rd of June, and can be accessed here. Are you interested in the Destiny 2 lore? Or would you rather just shoot some aliens with your friends? Let us know.

