Humble offers every Destiny lorebook for less than $10

A current offer on the Humble website sees all five books in the Destiny Grimoire Anthology drop from a total value of $50 down to $9, alongside a 15% reduction coupon for the Bungie store.

While Destiny 2 might be more about the gunplay and raiding than it is about exploring a vast sci-fi universe, Bungie has put plenty of effort into creating some interesting lore about the Traveller, Guardians, and more. If you're a fan who hasn't yet jumped into the lore, now might be a good chance.

The deal will run until this Friday, the 23rd of June, and can be accessed here. Are you interested in the Destiny 2 lore? Or would you rather just shoot some aliens with your friends? Let us know.