Hugh Jackman teases he plans to keep on playing Wolverine "till I'm 90"

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When Hugh Jackman returned as Wolverine in Deadpool & Wolverine, after originally retiring from the role after Logan, it begged the question as to how much longer the Australian star would continue to appear on film as Logan. There are many claims Avengers: Secret Wars (the Avengers film to follow a year after Avengers: Doomsday this December) will serve as a bit of a reset for the increasingly messy Marvel Cinematic Universe and that the rebirth will see the mutants having a bigger role, so if that's the case, will Jackman's Wolverine be a key figure?

While no firm answer will be given on this front until after Avengers: Secret Wars, Jackman has teased he will have a presence in the wider universe for a long while to come. Speaking with Barstool Sports, the actor explained: "I'm 57. I'm doing it till I'm 90."

This was in response to being asked whether he has any advice for a prospective Wolverine actor to follow him, to which he explained: "I'm not going to say anything to whoever plays him, 'cause no one said anything to me, which I really am thrilled about. And I had not read the comics, so I was just coming to it fresh. And I learned a lot over the years." He concludes with "I hope someone just comes in and does whatever the f*** they want and makes it their own."

What do you think the future holds for Wolverine and Hugh Jackman in the MCU?