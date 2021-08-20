Huge patch now released for The Ascent

HQ

The Ascent was one of the better releases this summer and offered frantic co-op action with deep RPG features as well as some really cool sci-fi environments. But not everything was up to par as, as The Ascent was an indie title, after all, developed by the Swedish 12 people strong studio Neon Giant during a pandemic.

There were quite a few bugs and technical shortcomings, and while some of them have been rectified already, a huge chunk is now sorted out with a +6GB patch for all formats. You can check out the patch list (all platforms) of everything on this link or below the image.

Stability

• Fixes to improve performance in DX12, also with Ray Tracing.

• Note to Players: on the first running of the update, there will be a 20-25 second 'stall' on loading to Main Menu to allow some caching to happen before you play. This is a one-time event.

• Ray Tracing is now available to Players on the Windows Store.

• Improved loading in of NPCs

• CPU performance mode for lower-end PCs

• Numerous instances of 'one-time' crashes have been fixed in both Single Player & Coop on ALL Platforms. (some other instances remain, we are working hard to resolve these for the next update).

• Local Coop fixes where Player 1 and Player 2 have controller focus issues on certain menus.

• Numerous other crash fixes have been made to improve the stability of both local and online Coop, including fixes when disconnecting controllers, issues when 3 Players start a new game and fixes when the internet connection becomes unstable.

• Fixed an issue wherein certain circumstances a black screen would appear at the end of Mission 12.

• Fixed an issue where sometimes it takes too long to return to the Main Menu after gameplay.

• Fixed issues where Area loading is slower for the Client joining the game after the Host is using the Taxi.

• Fixed some Weapon replication issues in Online Coop.

• Fixed some issues around cross Platform hot-joining where Clients had trouble connecting to the Host

• Fix for crash seen in some cases at the end of Main Mission 04 (Spiderboss fight)

• Fix for crash when losing internet connection during the 'create game' sequence

Save Progress

• Introduced a new system to circumvent situations where save files could become corrupted.

• Fixes to situations in Coop where the Host leaving the game could cause the Client to lose progress.

• Fixes to situations in Coop where Players may experience progression blockers in certain situations.

• Fixed the issue where a Client's items would unequip after a Host disconnects.

• Fixed an issue where a Client may lose connection when joining a game in progress.

Gameplay

• Fixed an Achievement issue where you could unlock Main Mission and Side Mission under incorrect conditions.

• Fixed an issue where the mission objective during 'Go-To Grinder' in Mission 2 would not update.

• The issue where multiple bosses could spawn has been fixed. e.g. Papa Feral, Megarachnoid (Spider Boss), Gun-Dolph.

• Fixed the Casino Courier Side Missions 1 - 5 where you could sometimes be unable to proceed due to missing NPCs.

• Fixed the custom camera for 'Dark Horse' Side Mission.

• Fixed the custom camera for Bartender in Stimtown.

• Fixed the situation where sometimes 'Dark Horse' could not be completed due to the NPC remaining in a frightened state.

• Fixed an issue where the Volatile Augmentation when used on neutrals had no effect.

• Fixed an issue where the Siege Mech in the Prison could despawn after a Player died.

• Fixed the issue where the Snooze Dealer's Journal map icon was a white square.

• Fixed damage scaling on the Pocket Mech minigun to make it more powerful as you level up.

• Allows the use of certain augmentations while rolling.

• Balanced cost/cooldown/efficiency of Life Transfer, Neutron Beam and Overclock

Translation

• Lots of fixes have been made to address instances where English would appear instead of the correct language.

• Further work is continuing to improve the quality of the translations as well as further general bug fixes.

• Fixed an issue in Japanese where text overlapped in the intro cut-scene.

Assorted other fixes

• Fixed an issue where the death-screen replaced the SFX & VO after defeating the Megarachnoid.

• Fixed an issue where sometimes in Dreamworld, shooting SFX without enemies being present could be heard.

• Cyberdeck visible in Journal

• News now plays in the Taxi

• Film Grain toggle added to the Graphics menu

• Fixed the Dismemberer shooting SFX that could be missing for Clients.

• Fixed previews for Auto Turret and Pocket Mech in Vendors.

• Fixed Cluster 13's Metrolink entrances collision box.

• Various UI fixes.