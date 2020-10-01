HP creates an "intelligent" Reverb G2 that learns from the user experience

You're watching Advertisements

There is a new PC powered VR headset around the corner, the Reverb G2. HP built it, helped by Valve and Microsoft with a focus on gaming. First units will land in future owners houses in November, Gamereactor learned at an online presentation with the company, where the main topic wasn't the regular headset, but the HP Omnicept Solution and the Reverb G2 Omnicept Edition.

The American company is targeting enterprises with a new ecosystem of hardware and software that is able to collect data from user experiences and learn and evolve from it. To do that, there are three more sensors built into the regular headset.

Eye-tracking sees where the user is looking and adjusts UX bases on engagement and balances GPU rendering load focusing in specific areas. A face camera reading user's face muscles then translates to a 3D avatar that represents him or her. Finally, a heart rate tracker monitors the user's response to changes. Regular gyroscopes, inside-out tracking cameras and controllers are also included.

According to HP, the Reverb G2 Omnicept Edition is "the world's most intelligent VR headset". It is constantly taking inputs through all these systems to build and identify, an aggregated and unbiased dataset. HP representatives told in an online press conference attended by Gamereactor that the data collection system is secure and comply with GDPR. This is really important, as companies will have access to a free SDK powered by machine learning algorithms trained with user experiences.

The most interesting example of the day was Ovation. This VR app is a tool to practice and learn new skills for public speaking. After every test, users will know; where was they are looking during the speech, the rate of engagement with the virtual attendance, or any anxiety peak suffered.

The HP Omnicept Solution and the headset will be available in Spring 2021.