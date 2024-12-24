How to get the free Jeff the Land Shark skin in Marvel Rivals

HQ

The Winter Celebration of Marvel Rivals is live now, and alongside some premium skins for Groot, Luna Snow, and more, NetEase has also given Jeff mains a cuddly new outfit to deck out their favourite shark.

Jeff's Cuddly Fuzzlefin skin is completely free, but in order to get it, you will have to do more than just log into Marvel Rivals. First, you'll have to play the event tied to the Winter Celebration, which is Jeff's Winter Splash Festival. It basically works like Splatoon, with everyone playing Jeff and painting the map with snow.

In playing that game mode, you'll get Silver and Gold Frost, which can then be used on the event page for points. Earn 500 points, and you'll get Jeff's new skin. Simple as. It may take some time, but shouldn't be too heavy of a grind.

Thanks, Esports.gg.