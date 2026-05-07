How many teams have reached consecutive Champions League finals and how many won them?

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Paris Saint-Germain reached their third Champions League final after beating Bayern Munich, and their second in a row, something few people have achieved in the history of the European Cup. And winning two Champions League titles in a row has happened fewer times.

In fact, in the history of the current version of the Champions League, it only happened once, with Real Madrid's famous trio of cups between 2016 and 2018. Before that, in the European Cup...



Real Madrid won 5 (1956, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1960)



Benfica won 2 (1961, 1962)



Inter Milan won 2 (1964, 1965)



Ajax won 3 (1971, 1972, 1973)



Bayern Munich won 3 (1974, 1975, 1976)



Liverpool won 2 (1977, 1978)



Nottingham Forest won 2 (1979, 1980)



AC Milan won 2 (1989, 1990)



Real Madrid won 3 (2016, 2017, 2018)



Besides the mentioned, a few more teams managed to reach consecutive Champions League finals, winning some and losing some:



Liverpool in 2018 and 2019 (won 2019)



Bayern Munich in 2012 and 2013 (won 2013)



Manchester United in 2008 and 2009 (won 2008)



Valencia in 2000 and 2001 (won neither)



Juventus in 1996, 1997, 1998 (won 1996)



AC Milan in 1993, 1994, 1995 (won 1994)



Liverpool in 1984, 1985 (won 1984)



Benfica reached the 1963 final as well



PSG vs. Arsenal takes place one year after PSG thrashed Inter Milan 5-0 in the 2024/25 season, anf six years after Bayern beat PSG 1-0 in the 2019/20 season. Do you think PSG will write itself in the history books again?